Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Design LLC
Kitchen Planners in Denver
Overview 8Projects (8) 4Ideabooks (4)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    +6
    Cherry Creek Town Home
    Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    +26
    Condo on Washington Park
    Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room, Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Living room
    Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room, Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Living room
    Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room, Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Living room
    +26
    Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room
    Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    +8
    Boulder Kitchen
    Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    +20
    Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom
    Polo Club Residence and Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Polo Club Residence and Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    Polo Club Residence and Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
    +26
    Polo Club Residence and Kitchen
    Show all 8 projects

    Studio Design LLC offers full scale remodeling and new construction planning, finish selections and installation services customized to each clients' specific needs. Being an expert in her field, Debbie Davis CMKBD CAPS CLIPP of Studio Design works with whatever style each client is seeking. 

    Material, installation costs and specialized terminology can be intimating to homeowners and clients' rely on Studio Design to create uniform vision of the project for installers, fabricators and manufacturers. 

    Debbie uses her expertise in order to provide full scale remodeling and new construction space planning, finish selections and installation services. Studio Design specializes in kitchen and bathroom design, but also offers full service design services for the entire home.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Kitchen Planning and Design
    • Remodel Design
    • Bathroom Planning and Design
    Service areas
    Denver and suburbs
    Company awards
    Certified Master Kitchen & Bath Designer CMKBD
    Address
    3100 Cherry Creek Drive South #101
    80209 Denver
    United States
    +1-3039189031 www.houzz.com/pro/debbiedavisdesign/__public

    Reviews

    Tim Coughran
    Alderview has collaborated with Studio Design on several projects. It’s always refreshing working with a design firm of Studio Design’s caliber. Studio Design’s kitchen cabinetry layouts and designs have always turned out incredible. Debbie has an eye for design and it shows in her work. We look forward to working with Studio Design on future projects.
    over 4 years ago
    Austin Ardrey
    We've worked with Debbie and her clients for over 20 years. She is an incredibly talented and extremely knowledgable designer who truly puts her clients first.
    over 2 years ago
    Steven Lipstein
    We remodeled a condominium that was originally built in 1974. Studio Design (Debbie Davis) worked with us to design our new kitchen, to install new hardwood floors, to pick new light fixtures and new plumbing and cabinet hardware, to pick window treatments and to develop a color palate for the entire unit. We love the result and our new home is just as we hoped it would be. Debbie met with us whenever we asked. She listened and developed a design that was consistent with what we wanted, and was very responsive to our input. She worked well with our contractor. She is very attentive to detail and we found her responsive to our requests for information. We highly recommend Studio Design. Steven and Susan Lipstein
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element