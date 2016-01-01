Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mallika Seth
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence for Nethra and Amarnarayan Reddy, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    Residence for Nethra and Amarnarayan Reddy, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    Residence for Nethra and Amarnarayan Reddy, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Asian style bedroom
    +3
    Residence for Nethra and Amarnarayan Reddy
    Renovation and addition for the residence for the Gowdas, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    Renovation and addition for the residence for the Gowdas, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Tropical style bedroom
    Renovation and addition for the residence for the Gowdas, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Stairs
    +3
    Renovation and addition for the residence for the Gowdas
    Interiors for a Jewellery Boutique in Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Commercial spaces
    Interiors for a Jewellery Boutique in Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Commercial spaces
    Interiors for a Jewellery Boutique in Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Commercial spaces
    +4
    Interiors for a Jewellery Boutique in Bangalore
    Interiors for a 3 Bedroom Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    Interiors for a 3 Bedroom Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Modern Bedroom
    Interiors for a 3 Bedroom Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Modern Bedroom
    +4
    Interiors for a 3 Bedroom Apartment
    Renovation & Interiors for a Duplex Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Renovation & Interiors for a Duplex Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Renovation & Interiors for a Duplex Apartment, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Renovation & Interiors for a Duplex Apartment
    Interiors for a Villa at Ferns Paradise, Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Industrial style houses
    Interiors for a Villa at Ferns Paradise, Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    Interiors for a Villa at Ferns Paradise, Bangalore, Mallika Seth Mallika Seth Living room
    +26
    Interiors for a Villa at Ferns Paradise, Bangalore
    We specialise in Architectural and Interior design. Integrating comfort and functionality with aesthetics is the key to our happy and satisfied clients.
    Services
    • Architectural design
    • renovation
    • Interior design
    • Interiors
    • Lighting design
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Karnataka, and India
    Company awards
    • 1) Most Promising and Creative Freelance Architect & Interior Designer of the Year 2021 – Karnataka
    • 2) 50 Under 50 Best Architects in India 2021
    • 3) Most Promising & Innovative Interior Designer of the Year 2018 by India Leadership Conclave
    Address
    302 Prestige Greenwoods, Pine A-1
    560093 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9880589811 www.mallikaseth.com

    Reviews

    Sekar Ganapathi Sekar Ganapathi
    Mallika designed and executed interiors for our new apartment in ICON North, Bangalore. The design was very good ,classy and contemporary . We live in Gurgaon and hence except for two visits, complete project was carried out by her. We did not feel that we had to visit to superivise !All those who have seen our apartment rate the interiors as top class! We would highly recommend engaging her for any design and execution of interiors .
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2017
    Edit
    Kishore Gowda Kishore Gowda
    Mallika helped us design an extension to our existing house. The extension included 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms, Living Hall with a Study, Utility and two exquisite step out areas. She has also done the renovation of our existing home. The outcome was beyond our expectations. She has excellent ideas and is able to read the clients mind. we are glad to have done the project by her. Thank you Mallika.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Nethravathi Reddy Nethravathi Reddy
    Mallika is a professional architect, she has done my beautifully, very satisfied with her work thank u Mallika
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: June 2019
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element