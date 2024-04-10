With over 25 years development, Ningbo Jinyi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd is now one of
the larger companies specialized in
manufacturing Screws, Barrels & Tie Bars. With our 300 employees and 5 factories based in Ningbo & Zhoushan, JINYI commits to designing and supplying precision parts for the plastics, rubber, food and medical industries.
- Service areas
- Ningbo
- Address
-
No.158, Qiancheng Rd, Zhenhai, Ningbo City Zhejiang Province, China
315400 Ningbo
Macau SAR China
+86-57455002386 www.jinyi-precision.com