Hawaii Utility Locators
Other Businesses in Honolulu
    • Do you know what negligence of underground utility location could do to your project? It could make you burst underground sewer lines, water supply lines, fuel supply pipelines, electrical services, and other underground utilities, all of which could cost you a lot of time and money.  This is why Hawaii Utility Locators exist; to avoid such inconveniences to you or your company. Whatever site works you are undertaking, be it drilling, excavation, potholing, and many others, allow a company that is professional and proficient to take care of you. We have the best electromagnetic toning devices and ground-penetrating radar in the market, along with updated utility maps. Though located in Honolulu, our services cover the whole of Oahu Island. Contact us for this and more!

    Services
    • Utility Contractors Honolulu HI
    • UNDERGROUND UTILITY LOCATES Honolulu HI
    • PRIVATE UTILITY LOCATES Honolulu HI
    • GROUND PENETRATING RADAR Honolulu HI
    Service areas
    Honolulu
    Address
    1332 ʻAʻala St #102
    96817 Honolulu
    United States
    +1-8084661182 www.utilitylocatorshawaii.com
