Coastal Professional Services
Real Estate Agents in Jacksonville
    Our team is professional, trained, and insured. In addition to being licensed home inspectors, we abide by the inspection industry's highest Code of Ethics.We use the latest technologies. Which includes thermal imaging, moisture meters, circuit testers, gas and carbon monoxide detectors, water pressure gauges and much more to ensure the efficiency and safety of your home or new investment.Our Inspectors are trained and continually educated by the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI). Our inspectors strictly abide by and exceed the National Association of Certified Home Inspectors Code of Ethics which requires all inspections to be conducted in a fair and impartial manner and prohibits any conflicts of interest with those of our clients.




    Address : 12885 dunes lake ter, jacksonville, Florida 32225, United States


    Email : info@jaxcps.com


    Phone : 19047188877


    Visit :

    https://www.jaxcps.com


    Services
    Home Inspector
    Service areas
    Jacksonville
    Address
    12885 dunes lake ter
    32225 Jacksonville
    United States
    +1-9047188877 www.jaxcps.com
