Zhejiang Xinlei Packaging Co.,Ltd.
Home Builders in Ningbo
    • Acrylic Lotion Bottles , Zhejiang Xinlei Packaging Co.,Ltd. Zhejiang Xinlei Packaging Co.,Ltd. Small bedroom Aluminium/Zinc
    Acrylic Lotion Bottles

    Established in 2002, Zhejiang Xinlei Packaging Co.,Ltd. is a professional China Cosmetic Packaging Sets and Acrylic Cosmetic Packaging Sets factory, 

    cream jar supplier

     manufacturer of plastics containers, providing complete service, form professional supporting services and establish a long-term friendly relations with both worldwide cosmetic companies and health-care products companies. At the same time, Xinlei is one of 

    cosmetic bottle factory

     the qualified manufacturer with advanced technology and complete ranges of products in the same industry in China. Meanwhile, the combined force of IS09001 and ISO14001 certificates as well as an effective management system

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    No.8 Yuzhou Road,Lihai Town industrial Zone,Binhai New City,Shaoxing,Zhejiang China.
    312000 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-15305752020 www.xinlei-packaging.com
