Solar power is a clean and abundant energy source, and it's one of the fastest-growing sources of new electricity generation in the United States. No more electric bills, ever. There's no better time to go solar than right now. With rebates from the Federal Government, state governments and local municipalities, solar energy is the largest source of new power generation capacity in America. In fact, solar is growing so quickly that solar panels are now America's #1 source of new electricity. Apex Solar Panels San Diego is the best solar company for your home. We are known for quality and care. We provide quality products and excellent service for all your solar needs. We serve all of San Diego county. We are affordable, reliable, and professional. Give us a call today and get your own solar system with zero down.



