TIME THAI KITCHEN “Good things come to those who wait” is what we are applying in our kitchen. We believe in taking the TIME to pick the best in each ingredient at the peak of the season is worth that wait in this busy world. We’re taking the old Thai recipes with some Asian Fusion but still no shortcut in flavor. So sit back relax and jump in the TIME machine with us where we will take you back to the roots of TIME THAI, IT’s THAI TIME



