As the co-founder and partner of Broden & Micklsen, F. Clinton Broden has been zealously and aggressively providing criminal defense representation for his clients in Dallas, Texas, for more than two decades. Admitted to practice in Texas, California and the District of Columbia, he is also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, Southern and Western Districts of Texas, the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th, 6th, 8th and 11th Circuits and the U.S. Supreme Court.





Mr. Broden received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude in political science. He then went on to attend the University of Virginia School of Law. He graduated in the top 10 percent of his law school class in 1990 and earned his Juris Doctor. While in law school, he was named to the Order of the Coif and published articles in both the Journal of Law and Politics and the Rutgers Law Review.





Upon graduation, Mr. Broden initially accepted an offer to work at a renowned civil litigation firm in Washington, D.C. His heart had always been in criminal defense, however, so in 1992, he moved to Texas and worked as an assistant federal public defender for the Northern District of Texas for six years. In 1998, he and Mick Mickelsen both left their federal public defender positions and formed their own firm. InMr. Broden's achievements have received recognition from his fellow professionals, including an AV Preeminent* peer-review rating through Martindale-Hubbell.





Mr. Broden is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. His other memberships include the William 'Mac' Taylor American Inn of Court and the Dallas Bar Association.





