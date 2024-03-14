Welcome to Cast In Concrete Design. We are one of the leading suppliers of concrete furniture in Brisbane and Sydney. We can custom design concrete furniture according to your specific needs and budget. From dining tables, bar tables to planters and wall panels, we can do it all. Our furniture is highly durable and suitable for indoor and outdoor purposes. If you’re not sure what will work for you, our experts will help you with a suitable solution. In addition to concrete furniture, we also provide custom-made outdoor timber furniture. Our products are high quality and reasonably priced. Visit our website to order today.



