Add warmth to your home exteriors with practical and durable outdoor fire pits designed by skilled tradesmen at Unique Fire Pits. Our fire pits are entertainer’s delight that creates a beautiful ambience to your home. They give you an opportunity to spend quality family time and share moments with friends. Big enough to cook a whole family’s feast, the fire pits make you a hit among your neighbours with their high-functionality and spectacular designs. Whether you want a 1500mm Cauldron or the creative lotus-shaped BBQ, we can design it all. So, cook delicious meals and enjoy the taste in a fine dining seating at your home. Shop online now.
- Services
- outdoor fire pits
- outdoor fire pit
- fire pits for sale
- cast iron fire pits
- Service areas
- Ryde
- Address
-
49 Frederick St
2112 Ryde
Australia
+61-410264126 www.outdoorfirepits.com.au