Unique Fire Pits
Furniture & Accessories in Ryde
    • Add warmth to your home exteriors with practical and durable outdoor fire pits designed by skilled tradesmen at Unique Fire Pits. Our fire pits are entertainer’s delight that creates a beautiful ambience to your home. They give you an opportunity to spend quality family time and share moments with friends. Big enough to cook a whole family’s feast, the fire pits make you a hit among your neighbours with their high-functionality and spectacular designs. Whether you want a 1500mm Cauldron or the creative lotus-shaped BBQ, we can design it all. So, cook delicious meals and enjoy the taste in a fine dining seating at your home. Shop online now.


    Services
    • outdoor fire pits
    • outdoor fire pit
    • fire pits for sale
    • cast iron fire pits
    Service areas
    Ryde
    Address
    49 Frederick St
    2112 Ryde
    Australia
    +61-410264126 www.outdoorfirepits.com.au
