Tower Hamlets Taxi Cabs
Other Businesses in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Tower Hamlets Taxi Cabs
    Tower Hamlets Taxi Cabs

    If you live in Tower Hamlets, you can relate that travelling from one place to another can be difficult. Not certainly when you rely on public transport to assist you. One moment it’s sunshine and the next moment it could be raining. So you remain stranded at one place.

    So we at Tower Hamlets Taxi cabs work to make travelling easier for people of this area. Whether they are travelling outside the area or inside, we have set up a computerized system that notes down their bookings and our team sends the cab at their chosen time and place.

    Tower Hamlets Taxi Cabs is managed by professionals eager to make a contribution to your comfort by providing you safe and comfortable means of travelling. For top notch experience and budget friendly fares, choose us because we go to any extent to satisfy you!

    Our services include:

    Airport transfer

    Train Station transfer

    University Transfer

    Cabs for sightseeing

    Big buses for events

    Cabs for day hire

    And cabs for casual travelling

    Services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Padstow House, Three Colt St, Poplar
    E14 8AH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037404536 www.towerhamletstaxicabs.co.uk
