Bella Rinova
    • Bella Rinova is a luxury beauty salon in Houston, Texas located near Galleria - Uptown & Riveroaks. If you are looking for a high end beauty salon with a spa like experience, Bella Rinova is the best place you can go to in Houston. With the top stylists and a friendly staff, they’ll ensure that you have an enjoyable experience. Email or call us today to set up an appointment.


    Services
    beauty salon, hair salon, and luxury hair salon
    Service areas
    Houston
    Address
    4444 Westheimer Rd Suite H200, TX
    77027 Houston
    United States
    +1-7135720022 www.bellarinova.com
