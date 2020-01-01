"With the upheaval of events in 2020, virtual events have gained momentum and are on peak. The demand for virtual event platforms has been increasing with each passing day. Today the internet is flooded with ample virtual event companies that offer complete virtual & hybrid event solutions and engaging features to keep the event audience hooked throughout the event. Dreamcast is an advanced virtual event platform that offers interactive and comprehensive solutions and services to deliver immersive and real-time experiences to attendees. Dreamcast enables you to organize your event virtually and reach your potential target audience residing in any corner of the world at a single click. We at Dreamcast offer customized and engaging virtual event solutions suiting the business requirements. The engaging features and customized solutions enable you to carry out your virtual or hybrid event seamlessly. With the expertise of 10+ years in delivering tech solutions for on-ground as well as virtual hybrid events, we offer our clients with end-to-end customized virtual events, hybrid events, webinars, live streaming services & private streaming for corporates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and across UAE. Planning to move your next event online? Be it a closed corporate event, AGMs, recurring day to day meetings, conferences, sports events, music events, brand events, job fairs, trade shows, product launches, town halls, etc. Dreamcast serves all. A one-stop destination for all your virtual event needs. We hold a book of a wide range of clientele starting from MNCs, tech companies, hospitals, music companies, colleges, schools, automobiles, electronics, event companies & many other sectors. Plan out your next event with Dreamcast virtual event platform and boost engagements while embarking your presence worldwide. Map out every corner of your virtual event with Dreamcast. "