Reliable New Orleans storage isn't so easy to come by. It doesn't matter whether you are storing household belongings or office furniture - you need a place where you can count on your items remaining safe and sound. If what you are looking for is premier storage that comes at competitive rates and is the perfect addition to your next moving or storage project, then you could definitely benefit from contacting Zippy Shell of Louisiana. Our New Orleans storage units were designed with the weather in mind, which is why they can persist at any temperature. When you hire us for the job, you can decide where you want your containers to be placed. Do you want to ship them to a new location? Would you like to keep your storage unit at your property? Perhaps you would like to have the container kept in our safe and climate-controlled warehouse? The decision is completely up to you - we are here to respect your wishes. Give us a call to find out what other assistance options we offer besides New Orleans storage. Our friendly representative will gladly answer all of your questions and dilemmas.
Service areas
- USA
Address
-
1420 Sams Ave
70123 Elmwood
United States
+1-5044356034 zippyshelllouisiana.com