Cali—Rooter &amp; Plumbing, Inc
Plumbers in Los Angeles
Services

  • Emergency plumbing Services
  • Faucet Installation
  • Bathtub & Shower Repair
  • Faucet Repair Drain Cleaning
  • Water Heater Installation
  • Drain Installation
  • Gas Line Services
  • Cali Rooter and Plumbing
    • Cali-Rooter & Plumbing, Inc. Specializing in providing custom quality plumbing in the greater Los Angeles area, including but not limited to: North Hollywood, Valley Village, Glendale, Van Nuys, Burbank, Pasadena, Los Angeles, Studio City, Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Mission Hills, La Crescenta, North Hills, Sun Valley, South Pasadena, Montrose, San Marino, Toluca Lake, Granada Hills, Universal City, La Canada and Flintridge. Whether you are remodeling a bathroom or just need your toilet unclogged, we’ll pull out all the stops to make sure the job is completed with precision, and we offer environmentally friendly results. 24/7 Friendly, Honest and Prompt Service.

    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    4470 WEST SUNSET BLVD STE. 578, CA
    90027 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-8183315842 calirooters.com
