Utah Valley Shutter &amp; Shade Co.
Windows in Provo
    • Utah Valley Shutter & Shade Co. operates as a full-service window treatment company to meet your needs from start to finish. Our skilled team strives to deliver a satisfactory customer experience, and offers a comprehensive approach to ensure that your new window fashions are installed properly.


    Our Complimentary Services Include:


    Design Consultation

    Expert Measuring

    Removal of Existing Window Treatments

    Professional Installation

    Service Guarantees


    Service areas
    Provo
    Address
    34 E 700 N #18, UT
    84606 Provo
    United States
    +1-8014079093 www.utahvalleyshutters.com
