Utah Valley Shutter & Shade Co. operates as a full-service window treatment company to meet your needs from start to finish. Our skilled team strives to deliver a satisfactory customer experience, and offers a comprehensive approach to ensure that your new window fashions are installed properly.
Our Complimentary Services Include:
Design Consultation
Expert Measuring
Removal of Existing Window Treatments
Professional Installation
Service Guarantees
- Services
- blinds
- shades
- shutters
- roman shades
- shade motorization
- honeycombs
- plantation shutters
- wood blinds
- roller shades
- faux wood blinds
- vinyl shutters
- roll down shades
- motorized blinds
- solar shades
- curtains
- vertical blinds
- window blinds
- roller blinds
- wooden blinds
- window shades
- blackout blinds
- blackout shades
- roman blinds
- window shutters
- window coverings
- window treatments
- shutter blinds
- automatic blinds
- smart blinds
- outdoor blinds
- kitchen blinds
- cordless blinds
- custom blinds
- bathroom blinds
- shower shutters
- shower blinds
- hunter Douglas blinds
- sliding door blinds
- electric blinds
- Venetian blinds
- white shutters
- patio blinds
- mini blinds
- aluminum blinds
- house shutters
- indoor shutters
- remote control blinds
- roll up blinds
- fabric blinds
- Show all 49 services
- Service areas
- Provo
- Address
-
34 E 700 N #18, UT
84606 Provo
United States
+1-8014079093 www.utahvalleyshutters.com