We are a real estate services firm and provide the following services:
i.Professional home buyers. We buy houses in any condition for cash.
ii.We remarket homes privately and traditional retail
iii.We rent single family homes.
iv.Property management for residential single and multifamily homes.
- Services
- Buy Houses In Atlanta
- Real Estate
- Sell Your House In Atlanta
- Real Estate Services
- Professional home buyers
- Service areas
- Atlanta
- Address
-
1445 Woodmont Ln Nw Suite 1206
30318 Atlanta
United States
+1-4048066656 www.ibuyhousesinatl.com