Bambini and Bo
Kids & Nursery in Herne Bay
    Tutti Bambini Verona Range
    Tutti Bambini Verona Range, Bambini and Bo Bambini and Bo Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Wood Grey
    Tutti Bambini Verona Range, Bambini and Bo Bambini and Bo Nursery/kid's roomStorage Wood Grey
    +2
    Tutti Bambini Verona Range
    Obaby Maya Range
    Obaby Maya Range, Bambini and Bo Bambini and Bo Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs White
    Obaby Maya Range, Bambini and Bo Bambini and Bo Nursery/kid's roomStorage White
    +2
    Obaby Maya Range

    Bambini and Bo are a UK based baby shop, supplying nursery furniture, décor and transport (prams, strollers, travel systems and car seats) to customers all over the United Kingdom.


    We work closely with some of the industry’s leading baby brands, to name a few: Obaby, Tutti Bambini, Ickle Bubba, Mee-Go, Babymore and Tidy Books. These brands and the products we stock have been handpicked for their individuality and quality; they are brands that we believe in.


    Our brands and the products we stock are not the only aspects of our company that provide our customers with quality. Customer service is also something we pride ourselves on, this alongside our trusted brands and products, has allowed us to build a reputable online presence.

    Services
    Nursery Furniture and Baby Transport
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    28A Reculver Drive
    CT6 6QF Herne Bay
    United Kingdom
    +44-1227678067 bambiniandbo.co.uk
