Distrakt Art, Inc.
Home Appliances in Jacksonville
    Distrakt Art, Inc.

    Our environment has a significant impact on who we are and what we aspire to become. Distrakt Art creates an ideal space filled with creations that inspire your ambitions through canvas art.


    Whether you’re hustling at the office, working out at the gym, or building your vision, we’re always creating new pieces to remind and motivate you towards your goals.


    A past project that was lost in random ideas. It began from side hustles, long nights grinding, and years of experimenting. The journey led to take a path of ownership, perseverance, mindset, and vision. In a decision to step back and create something that reminds us where we came from and inspire those ambitions again.


    We’re a group of hustlers and entrepreneurs that want to inspire others through art. We only provide top quality canvas art that fuels your motivation to get back hustling on your goals.


    Services
    Home Decor and Art
    Service areas
    Jacksonville
    Address
    3811 University Blvd, STE 32
    32217 Jacksonville
    United States
    +1-8442445527 www.distraktart.com
