Melissa Engelke Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Tulsa
    • Melissa Engelke Design is happy to offer both interior design consulting and remodeling services to clients in Tulsa. The ability to provide both components of renovation gives consumers a one-stop shopping experience for all their home improvement ideas. The design firm focuses on transforming homes with custom lighting, paint, furniture, and accessory packages, along with bespoke window dressings. The construction division of Melissa Engelke Design takes pride in attention to detail, using high-quality building materials, and employing skilled craftspeople to get each beautiful job done in a timely fashion.


    Service areas
    Tulsa
    Address
    2104 E 15th St
    74104 Tulsa
    United States
    +1-9189704963 medesignok.com
