We provide a range of bespoke training solutions to assist with the upskilling and onboarding of your workforce. We have a flexible space with classrooms to accommodate your training requirements.
Our offerings include:
EV charging installation for qualified electricians
EV charging installation to upskill existing meter workers
Gas ACS renewals for core domestic gas metering and appliances
Pipework and soldering refresher course
Mentor training
Bespoke training for groups or individuals
Inductions and trade tests
FREE PARKING, TEA & COFFEE
We are now able to offer dual fuel NSAP assessments for metering operatives working to a recognised national standard. These assessments form a robust measure of where the individuals are and give scope to target individual development needs. By assessing within this framework we are able to serve a variety of national clients with the understanding that we will provide a high standard of service and assess within an established framework in order to comply with the Meter Operation Code of Practice Agreement.
- Services
- Training centre
- gas training centre
- acs gas training centre
- Service areas
- Southampton
- Address
-
Unit 3-4, Vancouver Wharf, Hazel Rd, Woolston
SO19 7BN Southampton
United Kingdom
+44-1489669799 www.sert.work/cm/about/training