We provide a range of bespoke training solutions to assist with the upskilling and onboarding of your workforce. We have a flexible space with classrooms to accommodate your training requirements.

Our offerings include:

EV charging installation for qualified electricians

EV charging installation to upskill existing meter workers

Gas ACS renewals for core domestic gas metering and appliances

Pipework and soldering refresher course

Mentor training

Bespoke training for groups or individuals

Inductions and trade tests

FREE PARKING, TEA & COFFEE

We are now able to offer dual fuel NSAP assessments for metering operatives working to a recognised national standard. These assessments form a robust measure of where the individuals are and give scope to target individual development needs. By assessing within this framework we are able to serve a variety of national clients with the understanding that we will provide a high standard of service and assess within an established framework in order to comply with the Meter Operation Code of Practice Agreement.



