Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 North West Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
919-720-4141
Upgrade your home to the lavish living at Link Apartments®
Glenwood South. With the luxurious aesthetic, you have been wanting, these
stylish & trendy new apartments will make the perfect home for you.
Relaxation and entertainment are available everywhere you turn at Glenwood
South with indulgent features and amenities.
View floorplans here >>
With a variety of different floorplans designed for your
conveniences, such as junior 1-bedrooms and 1- & 2-bedroom apartments you
will love these spacious new homes. Each apartment is furnished with the best
new trends and features such as granite countertops, private patios &
balconies, and oversized windows for natural light. Also, in order to make
living luxurious, Link Apartments® Glenwood South offers impressive amenities
for residents to enjoy, including a state-of-the-art fitness center & yoga
room, an entertaining clubroom, a saltwater pool, and much more. This is also a
pet-friendly community with a dog park available on site.
Come discover luxury and upgrade to a new home at Link
Apartments® Glenwood South.
- Services
- apartment rentals
- Service areas
- raleigh and nc
