Pinnacle Roofing &amp; Construction Co.
Roofers in Erie
Services

    • Pinnacle Roofing & Construction Co. is a top-rated roofing company in Erie PA. We have over 15 years’ experience installing roofing, siding, windows, and doors. Our company stays up to date on all new products, materials, codes, and manufacturer installation specifications. Our motto is “Only the highest quality Craftsmanship.”


    It is important as a homeowner in the Erie County area to know that your roof is always in the best condition. Eliminating any problems such as damages or leaks while ensuring the energy efficiency of your home. When it comes to roofing in Erie PA, we specialize in installations, replacements, maintenance, and repairs. We offer our services to both residential and commercial properties.

    It is also critical to hire the right roofers in Erie PA the first time. All too often, we get called to a job after a client spent thousands of dollars on a new roof to come out and fix problems that the previous company did not resolve or created themselves. Don’t let this happen to you, get the job done right the first time by contacting us today. From roofing and siding to doors and windows we practice integrity and professionalism with all that we do. We offer free estimates on all home improvement projects.

    Service areas
    Erie
    Address
    1829 W. 26th St.
    16508 Erie
    United States
    +1-8147225184 pinnacleconstructionerie.com
