Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tokiwadai Ekimae Seikotsu-in
Other Businesses in Tokyo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tokiwadai Ekimae Seikotsu-in

    In Tokiwadai, Itabashi-ku, if you have postpartum pelvic correction or low back pain, go to Tokiwadai Ekimae Osteopathic Clinic. With the motto "I can't let you go all the time", we will improve the physical condition caused by pelvic distortion by pelvic correction and training. Also, ...


    GMB Link : https://g.page/tokiwadai-seikotsu?share


    Services
    • Itabashi-ku Postpartum pelvic correction
    • Itabashi-ku Pelvic correction
    • Itabashi-ku Back pain
    • Itabashi-ku traffic accident
    • Osteopathic clinic
    • Osteopathic
    • manipulative treatment
    Address
    1-16-13 Minamitokiwadai, Itabashi-ku, Takano Building 1st floor
    174-0072 Tokyo
    Japan
    +81-369093283 tokiwadai-seikotsuin.com
      Add SEO element