In Tokiwadai, Itabashi-ku, if you have postpartum pelvic correction or low back pain, go to Tokiwadai Ekimae Osteopathic Clinic. With the motto "I can't let you go all the time", we will improve the physical condition caused by pelvic distortion by pelvic correction and training. Also, ...
GMB Link : https://g.page/tokiwadai-seikotsu?share
- Services
- Itabashi-ku Postpartum pelvic correction
- Itabashi-ku Pelvic correction
- Itabashi-ku Back pain
- Itabashi-ku traffic accident
- Osteopathic clinic
- Osteopathic
- manipulative treatment
- Address
-
1-16-13 Minamitokiwadai, Itabashi-ku, Takano Building 1st floor
174-0072 Tokyo
Japan
+81-369093283 tokiwadai-seikotsuin.com