Green Wave Pest Solutions
General Contractors in Las Vegas
    Green Wave Pest Solutions is a pest extermination and control service in Clark County, Nevada, and we deliver Las Vegas pest control services to its surrounding areas. We’ve been delivering pest control monitoring and monthly service to Las Vegas for many years with many satisfied acustomers.


    All of our products are plant based and eco-friendly. Help us protect your greatest investment - your home - with our professional insect and rodent termination systems.


    Some of the pests we can eliminate from your property are:

    Ants

    Bed Bugs

    Mice

    Roaches

    Scorpions

    Silverfish

    Spiders

    Wasps


    Outdoor Services for Pest Management

    From fighting lawn pests to fighting mosquitoes and ticks outdoors to prevent insects like ants and millipedes from entering your home, Green Wave Pest Solutions has your back.


    Our most popular insect and pest control services include:


    Our perimeter pest control services work to eliminate these pests before they can get into your home.


    The perimeter pest control program can provide ongoing protection to reduce the risk of waking up ants and spiders crawling across the ground.


    ENVIRONMENTALLY SAFE PEST CONTROL NV

    We use non-toxic, low risk chemicals that are safe for kids and pets! We care about the safety of you, your family, and about the environment as well.


    Green Wave Pest Solutions provides experienced pest extermination. Get a free quote at (702) 540-6937. We proudly offer Residential and Commercial Pest Extermination services at very affordable prices.

    Services
    Pest control service, Wasp Removal Service, and Desert Brown Spider
    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    6670 Gomer Rd
    89139 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7025406937 www.greenwavepestsolutions.com
