Grand Rapids Concrete Pros
General Contractors in Grand Rapids
    Maintenace Repairs
    Our Services
    Your Local Grand Rapids Concrete Contractor

    Grand Rapids Concrete Pros is a local, licensed, and insured concrete contractor. We excel at all types of jobs, from concrete driveways, foundations, and floors, to decorative pool decks, patios, and other outdoor spaces. We can expertly repair or replace your old concrete, as well as techniques such as mudjacking, raising, and leveling.


    We are here to listen to your needs and help you bring your vision to life, whatever the project. We love serving Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas and helping residents enjoy their homes and outdoor spaces to the fullest!


    • concrete driveways
    • foundations
    • and floors
    • to decorative pool decks
    • patios
    • and other outdoor spaces.
    5610 Kraft Ave. SE
    49512 Grand Rapids
    United States
    +1-6162085505 www.grandrapidsconcrete.net
    At Grand Rapids Concrete Pros, your satisfaction is always our target, and you’ll witness that in the form of punctuality, commitment, and dedication. Contact us any time. We're happy to serve you! 

