Grand Rapids Concrete Pros is a local, licensed, and insured concrete contractor. We excel at all types of jobs, from concrete driveways, foundations, and floors, to decorative pool decks, patios, and other outdoor spaces. We can expertly repair or replace your old concrete, as well as techniques such as mudjacking, raising, and leveling.





We are here to listen to your needs and help you bring your vision to life, whatever the project. We love serving Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas and helping residents enjoy their homes and outdoor spaces to the fullest!



