SaVida Health St. Johnsbury
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Saint Johnsbury
    Opioid and alcohol addiction treatment center in St. Johnsbury, VT . Suboxone doctors providing FDA approved medication-assisted treatment options for an effective recovery. Treatment may include Suboxone, Sublocade, Buprenorphine, and Vivitrol,amomg others. Our St. Johnsbury, VT addiction treatment center is staffed by licensed and experienced professionals whom deliver respectful and compassionate care. Our integrated addiction treatment services include in-house counseling, case management, and medication.


    Services
    • suboxone St Johnsbury VT
    • sublocade St Johnsbury VT
    • Addiction Treatment St Johnsbury VT
    • Suboxone Doctors St Johnsbury VT
    • Opioid Addiction treatment St Johnsbury VT
    Service areas
    Saint Johnsbury
    Address
    4616 Memorial Dr
    5819 Saint Johnsbury
    United States
    +1-8023575549 savidahealth.com/opioid-addiction-treatment-st-johnsbury-vt
