Opioid and alcohol addiction treatment center in St. Johnsbury, VT . Suboxone doctors providing FDA approved medication-assisted treatment options for an effective recovery. Treatment may include Suboxone, Sublocade, Buprenorphine, and Vivitrol,amomg others. Our St. Johnsbury, VT addiction treatment center is staffed by licensed and experienced professionals whom deliver respectful and compassionate care. Our integrated addiction treatment services include in-house counseling, case management, and medication.



