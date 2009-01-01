Zhejiang Hongpai Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. is located in the industrial zone of

Unstacking plastic pallets

Sanjia Street, Taizhou Bay New District, an open coastal city. It is only five kilometers away from

outdoor plastic trash cans

Taizhou Airport and the exit of Taizhou East Expressway. The transportation is very convenient. It is a comprehensive plastic product production and operation. Enterprise. The company was established in 2009 with a registered capital of 16.88 million yuan. The factory covers a total area of 10,000 square meters and has more than 18 million fixed assets. The company has successfully entered the Zheng Caiyun platform and participated in similar government bids many times. The company's main industries are plastic products, independent research and development of trash cans, plastic pallet folding boxes, plastic baskets, electric bicycle helmets, manufacturing, sales and service.