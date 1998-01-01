Legal disclosure

HYDROPONIC FLOOD TABLE PLANT GROW RACK MUFTI-LAYER VERTICAL HYDROPONIC SYSTEM STACK RACK FOR WHOLESALE

Description

Hydroponic systems are now widely used in Greenhouses. This is an agricultural system that uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil for plant nutrition. It not only does not require natural precipitation or fertile land to function effectively, but also provides people living in arid areas with a means to grow food and make profits for them.

At the same time, the technology can be used for rooftop agriculture, so it is very useful in areas with limited space.

What can it plant ?

Leaf Vegetables: Lettuce / Celery Cabbage / Cabbage / Spinacia / Celery / Oilseed Rape / Amaranth and so on

Fruits and Vegetables: Strawberry / Eggplant / Tomato / Green and Red Bell Pepper / Sword Bean / Green Bean / Balsam Pear / Pumpkin / Cucumber and the Big White Gourd and so on

Product Specification

Jingyuan 2 Layers Planting Shelving

Length (MM) Width (MM) Height (MM) Layers Material

1270 650 1308 2 ABS Tray+Galvanized Pipe

1530 650 1308 2 ABS Tray+Galvanized Pipe

Product Feature:

鈥?The frame is made of heavy-duty steel and coated with powder, and the growth tray is made of white ABS with UV protection.

鈥?Mufti-layer racks can maximize the growth space in the greenhouse or growth room.

鈥?Multiple drainage positions can realize multifunctional settings.

鈥?One acre or more of land can be watered automatically and effectively.

鈥?Fertilize plants when watering.

鈥?The floor is dry and the edges are smoother, which improves safety

Product Application & Detail:

FAQ

Q1.Can I have a sample order for this style Product?

Answer: Yes, we welcome sample order to test and check quality. Mixed samples are acceptable.

Q2. What about the lead time?

Answer: Sample needs 3-5 days, mass production time needs 15-20 days for order quantity more than.

Q3. Could I put my logo on it?

Answer: Of course. The logo can be made according to your requirements once you reached our MOQ.But we have to charge the mold fee, the mold is only for you

Q4. Do you provide samples? Is it free or extra?

Answer: We can provide samples, but you need to bear the sample fee and freight. But the sample fee can be deducted from the purchase price.

Q5. How to assemble the product when buying?

Answer: We have professional after-sales service engineers who will provide planning drawings and installation manuals. You can communicate with him from time to time.

Q6. Can I come and visit?

Answer: Welcome to visit our factory and showroom at anytime! China Multi-tier Vertical Growing Shelter

website:http://www.hydrodeveloper.com/vertical-grow-rack-system/multi-tier-vertical-growing-shelter/