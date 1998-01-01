Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pail Of Paint manufacturers
Bathroom Designers in Tyler
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our History

    Company Profile

    Company 鈻?/span> Suzhou Hycan Holdings Co., Ltd.

    Founded 鈻?/span> 1998

    IPO 鈻?/span> 2015

    Sites 鈻?/span> 4 Printing sites

    鈻?/span> 9 Metal can sites

    鈻?/span> 2 Metal cap sites

    鈻?/span> 8 Plastic can sites

    Workforce 鈻?/span> Over 1,800 employees

    Orientation 鈻?/span> High end of lube, paint & food packaging

    Market Position 鈻?/span> No. 1 in lubricate oil cans & paint cans in China

    Major Customers 鈻?/span> Industrial packaging customers: PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Nippon, etc.

    鈻?/span> Food packaging customers: McCormick, Unilever, Nestle, Royal Canin, etc.

    Annual Sales 鈻?/span> 250 Million US Dollars in 2019

    Patents 鈻?/span> 117 Patents of Invention

    鈻?/span> 155 Patents of Utility Models

    鈻?/span> 9 Patents of Appearance Design

    Mission 鈻?/span> To become the international leader in packaging solutions

    Our Factory

    Our Product

    Metal can; Metal closure; Printed sheets; Tinplate components

    Product Application

    Lubricate oil; Paint; Canned food

    Production Market

    Annual Sales: 250 million USD in 2019. Pail Of Paint manufacturers

    website:http://www.hycan-pack.com/

    Service areas
    Tyler
    Address
    3434 Tyler
    United States
    +86-15978985285 www.hycan-pack.com
    Legal disclosure

    HYDROPONIC FLOOD TABLE PLANT GROW RACK MUFTI-LAYER VERTICAL HYDROPONIC SYSTEM STACK RACK FOR WHOLESALE

    Description

    Hydroponic systems are now widely used in Greenhouses. This is an agricultural system that uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil for plant nutrition. It not only does not require natural precipitation or fertile land to function effectively, but also provides people living in arid areas with a means to grow food and make profits for them.

    At the same time, the technology can be used for rooftop agriculture, so it is very useful in areas with limited space.

    What can it plant ?

    Leaf Vegetables: Lettuce / Celery Cabbage / Cabbage / Spinacia / Celery / Oilseed Rape / Amaranth and so on

    Fruits and Vegetables: Strawberry / Eggplant / Tomato / Green and Red Bell Pepper / Sword Bean / Green Bean / Balsam Pear / Pumpkin / Cucumber and the Big White Gourd and so on

    Product Specification

    Jingyuan 2 Layers Planting Shelving

    Length (MM) Width (MM) Height (MM) Layers Material

    1270 650 1308 2 ABS Tray+Galvanized Pipe

    1530 650 1308 2 ABS Tray+Galvanized Pipe

    Product Feature:

    鈥?The frame is made of heavy-duty steel and coated with powder, and the growth tray is made of white ABS with UV protection.

    鈥?Mufti-layer racks can maximize the growth space in the greenhouse or growth room.

    鈥?Multiple drainage positions can realize multifunctional settings.

    鈥?One acre or more of land can be watered automatically and effectively.

    鈥?Fertilize plants when watering.

    鈥?The floor is dry and the edges are smoother, which improves safety

    Product Application & Detail:

    FAQ

    Q1.Can I have a sample order for this style Product?

    Answer: Yes, we welcome sample order to test and check quality. Mixed samples are acceptable.

    Q2. What about the lead time?

    Answer: Sample needs 3-5 days, mass production time needs 15-20 days for order quantity more than.

    Q3. Could I put my logo on it?

    Answer: Of course. The logo can be made according to your requirements once you reached our MOQ.But we have to charge the mold fee, the mold is only for you

    Q4. Do you provide samples? Is it free or extra?

    Answer: We can provide samples, but you need to bear the sample fee and freight. But the sample fee can be deducted from the purchase price.

    Q5. How to assemble the product when buying?

    Answer: We have professional after-sales service engineers who will provide planning drawings and installation manuals. You can communicate with him from time to time.

    Q6. Can I come and visit?

    Answer: Welcome to visit our factory and showroom at anytime! China Multi-tier Vertical Growing Shelter

    website:http://www.hydrodeveloper.com/vertical-grow-rack-system/multi-tier-vertical-growing-shelter/

      Add SEO element