Basic - Foam cannon presoak and rinse, scratch free hand wash, microfiber hand dry, cleaning of the windows,

basic vacuuming of the interior. Supreme - Includes the basic level, leather and vinyl dressings, detail the dash and

console areas, wipe down the steering wheel and door panels, clean the gauges and vents, cleaning the floor mats,

wipe down the door jams, cleaning of the seatbelts, removal of bugs/tar, wax applied to all painted surfaces,

navigation and video screens cleaned with no streaks. Elite - Includes all the services in the Basic and Supreme level

services, deep cleaning of all door/trunk jams, deep cleaning of all cup holders, shampooing of all carpet and seats.

All exterior plastics cleaned and dressed, Polishing of the wheels, Deep cleaning of the floor mats.



