Carval Health Spa
Other Businesses in Dubai
Reviews (0)
    • Carnival Health Spa located in Business Bay Dubai provides massage and spa for men, women, and couples. Carval Health spa has a wide type of services ranging from Arabic massage, Thai massage, Russian massage, European massage, Moroccan Bath, Shaving, Manicure/Pedicure, Medical Waxing, and more. They always give you the best price with exceptional professionalism, and Carval Health Spa guarantees your health wellness with their highly-trained therapists and staff. Carval Health Spa's customer service is second to none, and they value every customers' feedback. They envision to be one of the best spa and massage treatment not only in Dubai but all over the United Arab Emirates. Its professionalism sours above height and they always value every customers' feedback.


    GMB link: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Carval+Health+Spa+-+Business+Bay+Dubai/@25.1859806,55.2746734,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x4b420f2a1f397fa9?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8_6CCoq_vAhVWQEEAHX6GAkwQ_BIwDHoECBkQBQ



    Services
    • carval health spa
    • massage business bay
    • spa in business bay
    • arabic massage business bay
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    Unit No. 1105, 11th Floor, Westburry Tower
    Business Bay Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-565968018 carvalhealthspa.ae
