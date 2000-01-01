Your browser is out-of-date.

AFS Repair Biloxi
General Contractors in Theodore
Reviews
    • Founded in 2000, AFS - A Groundworks Company specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and concrete leveling in Biloxi. We have grown from a small company operating out of a home garage in North Alabama to a company with multiple locations all over the Southeast and over 250 employees serving Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi. AFS is proud to have an established reputation for high quality work and personalized service. We attribute our success to closely adhering to our core values in all we do. If you have a wet basement or crawl space in the Hunstville area, call us today to schedule a free estimate!


    Services
    • basement repair
    • basement waterproofing
    Service areas
    Theodore
    Address
    5275 Business Pkwy
    36582 Theodore
    United States
    +1-2512501901 www.afsrepair.com/service-area/biloxi-ms
