Glen Lennox Apartments
Real Estate Agents in Chapel Hill
    Glen Lennox Apartments brings you modern living in a classic setting right in the heart of Chapel Hill, NC. These stunning apartments are the perfect new home for you with luxury conveniences and a peaceful yet exciting lifestyle you must have. Floorplans include spacious and unique 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes available for rent. Each apartment is designed with updated and fashionable features and finishes that are both comfortable and luxurious. Also, with extraordinary amenities at residents’ convenience, you will feel never want to leave your home. Some of these amenities include a fitness center, dog park, and business center. Glen Lennox has the advantage of a perfect location near many shops, schools, restaurants, and entertainment in Chapel Hill. These charming cottage-style homes placed in a peaceful neighborhood are the perfect place to call your new home. Apply today and do not miss out on discovering the best form of modern living at Glen Lennox Apartments.

    Services
    bedroom homes available for rent
    Service areas
    Chapel Hill
    Address
    5 Hamilton Road
    27514 Chapel Hill
    United States
    +1-8442622692 www.glenlennoxapartments.com
