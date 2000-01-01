Your browser is out-of-date.

AFS Repair Huntsville
Home Builders in Huntsville
Reviews (0)
    • Founded in 2000, AFS - A Groundworks Company specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and concrete leveling in Huntsville, AL. We have grown from a small company operating out of a home garage in North Alabama to a company with multiple locations all over the Southeast and over 250 employees serving Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi. AFS is proud to have an established reputation for high quality work and personalized service. We attribute our success to closely adhering to our core values in all we do. If you have a wet basement or crawl space in the Hunstville area, call us today to schedule a free estimate!

    Services
    • basement repair
    • crawl space waterproofing
    Service areas
    Huntsville
    Address
    2415 Jordan Road
    35811 Huntsville
    United States
    +1-2563446717 www.afsrepair.com/service-area/huntsville-al-foundation-repair
