Welcome to Shakti Salons Kingston PA. During our 30 years in business, our carefully chosen and highly trained staff are here to exceed your expectations. The same goes for our welcoming salon space that is dedicated to guest comfort and our devotion to innovation and artistry. Shakti Salon focuses on making your day and continually raising the bar for the best hair salon experience. We're also proud to align with Aveda’s mission of ethical and sustainable business practices and its high-fashion aesthetic. We offer a number of services including hair color, hair highlights, hair cuts and hair styling. Our Kingston PA hair salon also provides customers with a wide range of Aveda hair products, available for purchase in-store.



