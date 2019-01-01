In addition to my commercial photography work, I started a 501c3 so I could share compassionate perspectives, promote greater awareness for both human rights and for the animals who need a louder voice to be heard. From civil rights demonstrations to showing the kindness and compassion of animal sanctuaries, the project has focused on using photography to help stir the conscience that all beings are sentient and deserve the utmost respect.

I’ve had the privilege to work with animal sanctuaries around the world using my photography to help with campaigns, raising awareness for various causes and initiatives, and fundraising efforts for non profits. We have grown project has since grown to include humanitarian issues and we are proud to begin working on a campaign to help women in Uganda (pictured below) to support themselves by making traditional East African clothing we plan to distribute here in the US for sale. This summer we will kick off the project with a fashion show fundraiser in the Triangle Area which we are very excited about! When you visit the studio, you may also have a look at some of the hand-made clothing we proudly display. We have also started a photojournalism program, and we have sent our first recipient in East Africa to study photojournalism at the local university so they may become a bigger voice for their community.

Photographs from the project were also recently chosen for use in campaign to raise awareness, and how the public perceives animals differently according to laws rather than the inherent sentience which all animals possess. The photographs were shown in New York’s Times Square and in the NYC Subway System.

In 2019, I directed short documentary about a cattle farm turned animal sanctuary, called Cows Come Home, which received numerous awards, including Best Short Documentary by the Anaheim Film Festival.

I enjoy speaking at events and participating on panel discussions about everything from photography to social justice issues.

The formation of a studio in North Carolina has been a great anchor, and I look forward to serving my local community with awesome portraits, headshots, and continuing my community work, and will be announcing more projects soon and how you can get involved. Stay tuned!



