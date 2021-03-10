Your browser is out-of-date.

Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd.
Other Businesses in Shanghai
Projects

    • Full automatic Swiss Roll & Layer cake Production Line, Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Ceramic Black
    Full automatic Swiss Roll & Layer cake Production Line
    Full automatic white lover cookies machine, Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. Kitchen units Ceramic Black
    Full automatic white lover cookies machine
    BEAR CAKE PRODUCTION LINE, Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. Shanghai HG (hengguang) Food Machinery Co.,ltd. Kitchen units OSB Transparent
    BEAR CAKE PRODUCTION LINE

    Shanghai HG（hengguang） Food Machinery Co.,ltd., whose head factory was built in 1970s. During its nearly 40 years’ experience an designing and 

    food machinery factory

     manufacturing in food machine, it now has developed into an enterprise with strong technical power, great reputation in local and 

    automatic Potato Chips machine

     global market. HG enterprise now owns 4 machine processing factories, 1 food laboratory factory, 1 trading company, and 1 poly-tech university with an annual construction area of 50000 square meters and annual output value of 500 million RMB.

    Service areas
    Shanghai
    Address
    201203 Shanghai
    China
    +86-15800718880 www.hg-machine.com
