Trusted. Experienced. Dedicated. The Results Team, led by mother and son team Annette and Davis Holt, have been leaders in the Triangle real estate market for a combined 30 years. As North Carolina natives, the Holts understand better than anyone what makes the Triangle a wonderful place to call “home.” And whether you’re selling a home or in the market for a new one, The Results Team is ready to walk you through the process. From expert home stagers to help you get the most out of your home sale to experienced agents ready to help you negotiate on your dream home, The Results Team makes the real estate process seamless for every client… every time.

With The Results Team, you are family. Welcome home.

Get to know our team. Have questions? We’re ready to answer them! Contact us at (919) 810-2203 or (919) 810-2188



