Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lifestyle Remodeling
Other Businesses in Overland Park
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Lifestyle Remodeling is the most respected, trusted, and popular home remodeling company in Overland Park. Services for kitchen and bathroom renovations along with garage, basement, and exterior remodeling are all performed with strict standards and guidelines in place. That's how we can include a 100% satisfaction GUARANTEE with your project. Enjoy the personal attention that comes from our locally owned and operated company. To begin your next remodeling task, call our office for a FREE quote.

    Services
    • Home Remodeling Overland Park
    • Remodeler Overland Park
    Service areas
    Overland Park
    Address
    10650 Roe Ave #146
    66207 Overland Park
    United States
    +1-9133939350 lifestyleremodels.com
      Add SEO element