flipKCPainters
Paint & Wall Coverings in Lee's Summit
    flipKCPainters

    Better home and business painting solutions. Interior and exterior painting that

    will provide property owners a cost effective way to increase the value and

    the appearance of the home. Estimates for painting services can be provided

    for interior painting and exterior house painting. Ask about the different

    options related to residential painting and commercial painting. 

    Services
    • Baseboard repair
    • Framing/remodeling needs
    • Interior Painting
    • Exterior Painting
    • Residential Painting
    • Commercial Painting
    Service areas
    Lee Summit Mo and Lee's Summit
    Address
    312 SW Greenwich Dr #335
    64082 Lee's Summit
    United States
    +1-8166086807 flipkc.com/painting-kansas-city
