At A.J. Adam Engineering LLC our professional design team is fully experienced and dedicated to providing successful Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) engineering services. Since establishing our firm in 2011, we have developed a strong reputation as a leader in our field. We have completed hundreds of successful projects throughout the United States, with superior MEP designs resulting in less than 1% in construction change orders. Our approach at A.J. Adam Engineering LLC is that no project is too big, or too small for us to take on. In addition to traditional MEP design services, we also offer commissioning (Cx), QA/QC, third party review, troubleshooting of MEP systems, sustainability consulting, and expert litigation witnessing, plus other engineering services.





Taking a multi-disciplinary approach to our work, we are productive, responsive, and provide a level of service that always impresses our clients. Our firm was created based on the deeply held conviction that we must stand for the core values we believe in. We have developed a set of fundamental principles which we diligently apply to each and every project we undertake.