Keen Eye Inspection
Roofing & Gutters in Richmond
    • KeenEye Inspections is a family owned professional service business with 20+ years of combined experience in construction, renovation and maintenance of single-family homes, multi-family residential complex, commercial buildings, institutional buildings and much more. Our inspectors hold Civil Engineering degrees along with their home inspection licenses.Since our inspectors come with strong background in engineering and construction, their vast technical knowledge sets us apart from other conventional home inspectors.


    Address : 5206 Waterview Meadow Dr, Richmond, Texa 77407, United States


    Email : inspect@keeneyeinspections.net



    Phone : 18324952945





    Services
    Home Inspector
    Service areas
    • 5206 Waterview Meadow Dr
    • Richmond
