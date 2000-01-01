SZF linear vibrating screen uses vibration motor excitation as a vibration source to cause the material to be thrown up on the screen while moving forward in a straight line. The material enters the feeding port of the screening machine uniformly from the feeder, and several kinds of sieve tops and sieves are produced through the multi-layer screen, and are respectively discharged from the respective outlets. Suitable for assembly line operations.

鈱?/strong> Feeding size 鈱?/strong>锛?/strong>0.074-10 mm

鈱?/strong> Number of sieve layers 鈱?/strong>锛?/strong>1-6

鈱?/strong> Application range 鈱?/strong>锛?/strong>Widely used in mining, coal, smelting, building materials, refractory materials, light industry, chemical and other industries.

鈱?/strong> Applicable material 鈱?/strong>锛?/strong>Titanium iron powder, mineral powder, quartz stone, clay, copper ore, basalt and other materials.

Outstanding advantages

路 Unique structure and low production cost

The mother mesh of the device fully supports the fine mesh, which can make the fine mesh extend the service life and production time, reduce the use of fine mesh consumables and many production costs.The linear vibrating screen can replace a variety of screens, long service life, reduce replacement cycle and reduce the production cost of users.

路 Quickly change the screen in 3-5 minutes

A unique mesh structure design is adopted. The screen can be easily and quickly replaced in just 3-5 minutes, and the screen is designed to be compact and easy to assemble, and the screen can be operated by one person. It saves time for customers and reduces labor.

Equipment composition

SZF linear vibrating screen is mainly composed of vibrators, screen box transmission devices, vibration isolation devices and other components.

Working principle

The linear vibrating screen is driven by a double vibration motor. When the two vibration motors are synchronized and reversely rotated, the exciting forces generated by the eccentric blocks cancel each other in a direction parallel to the motor axis, and are combined in a direction perpendicular to the motor shaft, so that the movement of the sieve machine It is a straight line. The two motor shafts have an inclination angle with respect to the screen surface. Under the combined force of the excitation force and the material self-gravity, the material is thrown up and jumped forward in a linear motion on the screen surface. Thereby achieving the purpose of screening and grading materials.

Technical Parameters

ModelSize(mm)Feeding granularity(mm)Slope(掳)Amplitude(mm)Number of sieve layersPower(kw)

SZF-520500脳2000

0.074-100-74-101-62脳(0.4-0.75)

SZF-525500脳25002脳(0.4-0.75)

SZF-10201000脳20002脳(0.4-0.75)

SZF-10251000脳25002脳(0.4-1.1)

SZF-10301000脳30002脳(1.1-1.5)

SZF-10401000脳40002脳(1.1-1.5)

SZF-12351000脳35002脳(1.1-2.2)

SZF-12501200脳50002脳(1.1-2.2)

SZF-15351500脳35002脳(1.1-2.2)

SZF-15601500脳60002脳(2.2-3.7)

SZF-18451800脳45002脳(2.2-3.7)

SZF-20502000脳50000.074-152脳(2.2-3.7)

SZF-22602200脳60002脳(2.2-3.7)

Note:

the processing capacity of different materials is different, please consult for more details: 0086-371-66888887

We promise

1. Pre-sales service, actively provide technical data support for customers, free to provide program design and investment quotation estimates.

2. Provide customers with tailor-made global transportation arrangements to ensure safe and fast delivery of goods.

Regularly return visits to all users to track product usage, ensure that equipment is in optimal working order, and help customers achieve maximum benefits.

