Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hourglass Waist
General Contractors in Mount Pleasant
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hourglass Waist is Australias number one provider of high-quality waist trainers & shapewear, with over 5 years of experience we know what women! Hourglass Waist helps women find their confidence and preaches a healthy lifestyle to go with your waist training, with the gym waist trainer or the everyday latex trainer our products will help you develop your curve.


    Services
    • waist trainer
    • waist training
    • hourglass waist trainer
    Service areas
    Mount Pleasant
    Address
    kavanagh street
    6153 Mount Pleasant
    Australia
    +61-491570006 hourglasswaist.com.au
      Add SEO element