Hourglass Waist is Australias number one provider of high-quality waist trainers & shapewear, with over 5 years of experience we know what women! Hourglass Waist helps women find their confidence and preaches a healthy lifestyle to go with your waist training, with the gym waist trainer or the everyday latex trainer our products will help you develop your curve.
- Services
- waist trainer
- waist training
- hourglass waist trainer
- Service areas
- Mount Pleasant
- Address
-
kavanagh street
6153 Mount Pleasant
Australia
+61-491570006 hourglasswaist.com.au