Sound Transition Team
Real Estate Agents in Olympia
    • We help Personal Representatives and Heirs by making their lives much easier. We help you navigate the probate settlement process, arrange for property cleanout, contractors, insurance adjustments, securing the property, estate sales, connect you with reputable attorneys and financial advisors, and even moving companies. There is so much a Personal Representative has to do, and we can make the process much easier. We also help with other life transitions such as divorce, transferring a loved one into assisted living facilities, and much more. We can help facilitate an off-market, quick cash sale for any real estate involved, and we also have amazing listing agents on our team that can help you get top dollar for your inherited home.

    Services
    • probate real estate
    • inherited property
    • probate process
    • probate consultant
    • probate help
    • sell moms house
    • sell inherited real estate
    • personal rep duties
    • personal representative
    • divorce
    • assisted living
    • funeral
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Olympia
    Address
    400 Union Ave SE, Suite 200, WA
    98501 Olympia
    United States
    +1-3603287888 www.soundtransitionteam.com
