IRS Water Damage Repair Las Vegas
Plumbers in Las Vegas
Services

  • Water Damage Restoration
  • Plumbing
    • IRS Water Damage Repair Las Vegas is a full-service water damage restoration company providing same-day water damage extraction, flood damage repair, and emergency water removal. The longer water sits inside your property, the more damage occurs. We respond fast to both residential and commercial customers throughout Las Vegas, NV. We are available 24 hrs a day since water damage emergencies do not always happen during business hours. We are committed to providing the very best in water damage restoration services, and our reviews demonstrate that. Call us today for professional services.

    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    7800 W Ann Rd Suite 220t
    89149 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7026801407 irswaterdamagerepairlasvegas.com
