Eagle at North Park Apartments
Real Estate Agents in Wheeling
    • Available NOW! By Goodman Apartments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville. This is an all inclusive, fully furnished, ground floor apartment. Included is washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air. Sorry, pets are not permitted and this is a non smoking apartment. For more information call Beth at 740-695-3131 x202.


    Services
    Housing and Apartment Complex
    Service areas
    Wheeling
    Address
    23 Eagle Ave
    26003 Wheeling
    United States
    +1-7409945131 www.npapartments.com
