OneStop Plumbers—Plumbing and Leak Detection
Plumbers in Riverside
  • slab leak detection and repair
  • leak detection and repair
  • hot water heaters maintenance
  • replacement & installation
  • sewer line repair
  • sewer camera inspection
  • sewer line replacement
  • trenchless sewer liner
  • toilet repair and installation
    OneStop Plumbers - Plumbing and Leak Detection is a family-owned and operated provider of plumbing services in Riverside, CA. We are California licensed, insured, and bonded. We serve neighborhoods and businesses within Riverside, CA, as well as surrounding areas in Riverside County. OneStop Plumbers is also BBB accredited. We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction.

    We boast a wide range of plumbing services, including water leak detection and repair services, water heater replacement, installation and repair services, common plumbing repair, and home improvement services, such as faucet installation and repair, and shower valve and pressure regulator replacement.

    If You're Not Satisfied, We Stay And Resolve Until You Are! Visit our website for more information or give us a call today!


    Service areas
    Riverside
    Address
    6809 Indiana Ave Ste #177
    92506 Riverside
    United States
    +1-9514052632 www.onestopplumbers.com/faucet-leaks-and-shower-repair
