Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GAB Handyman Hemel Hempstead
Fencing & Gates in Berkhamsted
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handyman Hemel Hempstead

    View our business in Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=5053313992774367304


    We are the premier handyman service in Hemel Hempstead and environs and our keen attention to detail coupled with a knack for exceeding expectations stands us apart from the competition. Over the years, we’ve established a solid reputation as the go-to name when it comes to house remodeling, minor house repairs and renovations. We are swift and skilled and our services can be accessed by all kinds of budgets.

    Services
    • roof leaks
    • broken
    • broken door
    • broken window
    • tv mounting
    • plumbing repairs
    • broken fence
    • dirty window
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Berkhamsted
    Address
    333A High St
    HP4 1AL Berkhamsted
    United Kingdom
    +44-7446267878 gabhandymanhemelhempstead.com
      Add SEO element